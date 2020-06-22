Cinemark Reveals Preview Video of the Theater Experience for Reopening After Coronavirus Shutdown

✖

Cinemark Theaters has released a preview video of their new theater experience as they prepare to reopen following the coronavirus shutdown. The video, which was released on the theater company's website, explains "The Cinemark Standard" by taking customers on a tour of their theaters' enhanced safety and cleanliness measures which includes such standards as frequent sanitizing of high-traffic spaces, available hand sanitizer and wipes for guests, reduced seating capacity, employee wellness checks, and more. The video is presented by Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi who in the video also encourages guests to wear masks "in hallways, lobbies, and restrooms" though stopped short of requiring guests to do so.

In addition to the video, which shows some of the in-depth cleaning and sanitizing measures theaters will take at the start of every day as well as between showings as well as explains the use of mandatory personal protective equipment -- facial masks and gloves -- for employees, Cinemark has broken down their full safety measures on a dedicated page devoted to their reopening standards. You can check out the video and that extensive and detailed list which covers everything from sanitization of auditoriums, employee health checks, and even concessions here.

"We will encourage physical distancing, no matter whether you're walking through the lobby, grabbing your favorite concession, or sitting in your seat," Zoradi said in the video.

In addition to the new standards, Zoradi also revealed that Cinemark will be offering reduced prices on tickets as well as snacks for a limited time along with a variety of "Comeback Classics", a selection of films getting another run in Cinemark theaters as they open back up for business.

Cinemark closed their United States locations back in March, following in the footsteps of AMC Theatres, Alamo Drafthouse, and Regal Cinemas. And while theaters are reopening -- and some major films are set to open in theaters next month, including Tenet and Mulan -- it may take some time before things get back into a situation closer to "normal".

“The reality is I don’t think we’re going to be able to get into a full-on rhythm again of product cycles and all that we had prior to COVID-19 until 2022,” Zoradi told Wall Street analysts on a first quarter earnings call. “That’s more production-related than our operation-related because as studios have had to adapt to not being able to do filming and do post-production, they’ve had to move their schedules. Therefore, we’re going to adapt as well.”

Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.