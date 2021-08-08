Kevin Smith Reveals if Clerks III Is in Black and White or Color

✖

Last month, news broke that Lionsgate would produce Kevin Smith's third Clerks movie. The film will bring back the original cast of the indie comedy that launched Smith's career and some of the characters introduced in the film's sequel. The original movie was released in black-and-white, while Clerks II was in color. What does that mean for Clerks III? Smith provided the answer on an episode of Fatman Beyond. Thanks to the film's plot, with Randal creating a film dramatizing his life as a clerk, Smith will be able to use both black-and-white and color formats in the new movie.

"It's both [black and white and color]," Smith says. "The premise of the movie, of course, is that they make a movie, so the movie they make is in black and white. The movie's in color, but [it's black and white] when they shoot their version of Clerks -- which is called Inconvenience. That was the original title for Clerks. ... The black and white movie they're making is called Inconvenience, that's their version of Clerks. There's a lot of us replicating the scenes that you know insanely well from Clerks, and the beautiful thing is they're replicated with all the same people, and we're all so f**king old."

Clerks III began filming on August 2nd, Smith's 51st birthday. "On August 2, for my 51st birthday, I return to Quick Stop - the little store that started it all - with my friends Dante, Randal, Jay, Silent Bob, Becky, & Elias! Thank you," Smith tweeted at the time of the announcement.

In a separate statement, Smith said, "There's a saying from the Tao that goes something like 'To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.' Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all! And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we're shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it's time I return the favor."

Clerks III brings back the original Clerks cast. That includes Jeff Anderson as Randal Graves, Brian O'Halloran as Dante Hicks, Smith as Silent Bob, and Jay Mewes as Jay. Rosario Dawson is also back Becky Scott, introduced in Clerks II. Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto are producing.

