Clerks III Hits Blu-ray With An Exclusive 4K SteelBook

Kevin Smith's Clerks III has not received a wide enough release in theaters to satisfy demand, but Blu-ray and Digital releases are about to swoop in and pick up the slack. The film will be available on digital platforms starting on October 14th followed by a 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD release on December 6th. Pre-orders for the Blu-ray editions are live, and the lineup includes an exclusive 4K SteelBook edtion and a Blu-ray that comes bundled with a t-shirt. A breakdown of your options can be found below along with details on special features.

Special features on the Blu-ray include the following:

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Kevin Smith, Actors Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Austin Zajur

The Clerks III Documentary

We're Not Even Supposed To Be Here Today: 3 Decades of Clerks Documentary

Deleted and Alternate Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Keep in mind that it's home video sales that made Clerks III possible in the first place, so here is your big opportunity to support Smith's work. Speaking at his annual Hall-H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, Smith pulled back the curtain for attendees and confirmed that Clerks III really came about because home media sales for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot were enormous.

"Lionsgate still makes DVDs and Blu-rays and s--t," Smith told the audience. "They sold DVDs and Blu-rays of 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.' And, apparently, sold enough to reach out to us and say, 'We sold so many f--ing DVDs and Blu-rays that if you ever want to make more of this Jay and Silent Bob bulls--t, as long as it's under this price point, f--k it, have a go at it and s--t. The only reason we got to do that is because bought hardware, kids. Thank you for that."

Our own Russ Burlingame gave Clerks III a 4.5 out of 5 in his review, saying that it was all about heart this time around:

"The first two Clerks movies had moments of earnestness and heart, but at their core, they were foul-mouthed comedies with some raunchy moments. The math is reversed in Clerks III, which leans hard into heart, lets the comedy follow that lead, and trusts that the audience will go along for the ride because they love these characters as much as Smith obviously does. The result is a surprisingly poignant, sometimes even dark, film that's brimming with life and love. By the time Randal's movie is done, and the audience gets a glimpse at some of the footage, it's clear that something really special has been captured both in- and out-of-story."