Kevin Smith's Clerks 3 Adds More Dates Due to High Demand

Previously announced for a two night engagement, Fathom Events has revealed that Kevin Smith's upcoming Clerks 3 has added four more nights of shows around the country due to high demand. Originally set to screen in theaters only on September 13 and 15th, Clerks 3 can now also be seen on September 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th. Each night will see the film screen at 7:00 pm local time and will include an exclusive look behind the scenes with Kevin Smith and the cast of the film. Clerks 3 will screen in over 700 theaters nationwide, with tickets still available at www.FathomEvents.com.

"I assure you, we're open! Many thanks to Lionsgate and Fathom for expanding our limited run of Clerks III to include a weekend," Smith said in a statement about the additional dates. "And even bigger thanks to the fans who already bought tickets to our Fathom screenings! All your pre-sales made this expansion happen!" The addition of four more nights of screenings for the film isn't a huge surprise since the film already set a ticket sales record for Fathom Events.

Speaking during an episode of his podcast Fatman Beyond, Smith previously confirmed the voracious demand for Clerks 3 tickets, saying: "We just heard from them a report that they sold more f---ing tickets in advance than they've ever sold before. We're months out from the screening, but since the trailer went up and the tickets went on-sale, they got a lot of pre-buys for that."

Featuring returning stars Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Rosario Dawson, Trevor Fehrman, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Jason Mewes as Jay, and Kevin Smith as Silent Bob, Clerks III pulls from the life of Smith in a big way and brings it all full circle. In the film, following a massive heart attack, Randal enlists his friends and fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay, and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all.

Speaking at his annual Hall-H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, Smith pulled back the curtain for attendees and confirmed that Clerks III really came about because home media sales for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot were enormous.

"Lionsgate still makes DVDs and Blu-rays and s--t," Smith told the audience. "They sold DVDs and Blu-rays of 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.' And, apparently, sold enough to reach out to us and say, 'We sold so many f--ing DVDs and Blu-rays that if you ever want to make more of this Jay and Silent Bob bulls--t, as long as it's under this price point, f--k it, have a go at it and s--t. The only reason we got to do that is because bought hardware, kids. Thank you for that."

