Cliff Emmich, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot & Halloween II Star, Dead at 85

Cliff Emmich, a character actor with notable appearances in the Clint Eastwood movie Thunderbolt and Lightfoot and in the horror sequel Halloween II, has died. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Emmich passed away Monday at his home in Los Angeles following a battle with lung cancer. Emmich's acting career started back in the 1960s, with his first role being an uncredited appearance in the Beau Bridges comedy Gaily, Gaily. From there he would go on to appear in films like Girls on the Road, Invasion of the Bee Girls, Stingray, and Barracuda. He carved himself a nice place as a character actor thanks to being a bigger performer, taking on the role of security guards, police officers, and truck drivers more than once.

Perhaps Emmich's most notable parts were in in the 1973 movie Payday, where he played the Cadillac-driving Chicago and in Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, one of his many security guard roles. In the film his character shows an attraction to Jeff Bridges' Lightfoot while disguised as a woman.Emmich would also make a name for himself in horror circles, booking multiple parts in genre titles. Notably Emmich played security guard Mr. Garrett in 1981's Halloween II, taking a hammer to the back of the head by Michael Myers himself. He would go on to appear in other 1980s horror titles including Hellhole and Return to Horror High.

Emmich didn't limit himself to just feature film roles either though, stretching his character actor limits to television as well with appearances in 1970s shows that included The F.B.I., The Odd Couple, How the West Was Won, Starsky and Hutch, Baretta, Charlie's Angels, Little House on the Prairie, Happy Days, and Fantasy Island. In the 1980s Emmich would appear in The Incredible Hulk, Strike Force, CHiPs, Trapper John, MD, Knight Rider, Night Court, and Simon & Simon. Naturally his career extended into the 1990s with episodes of Baywatch, Murder, She Wrote, Coach, Nash Bridges, and Walker, Texas Ranger under his belt as well.

Emmich is survived by nephews, Chuck, Mark and James, and niece, Shirley. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

(Cover Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage via Getty Images)