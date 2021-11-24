Clifford the Big Red Dog Sequel in the Works

Clifford the Big Red Dog may have just opened in theaters and debuted on Paramount+ earlier this month, but a sequel to the film is already in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, development of the sequel is still in the very early stages, but it is hoped that the original filmmaking team will return. Clifford the Big Red Dog was directed by Walt Becker with a screenplay by Jay Scherick and David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway on a story from Justin Malen and Ellan Rapoport.



In Clifford The Big Red Dog, Emily (Big Little Lies’ Darby Camp) struggles to fit in both at home and at school, but that all changes when she meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy – a puppy that she never anticipated waking up to find turned into a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. David Alan Grier stars in the film and other cast members include Izaac Wang, Paul Rodriguez, Tony Hale, Russell Peters, Kenan Thompson, and Rosie Perez.



The film broke a new record for Paramount+, bringing in a solid $22 million in its theatrical opening while also being quite successful on streaming, making it the most-watched original film on Paramount+. As for the sequel, Camp spoke with ComicBook.com ahead of the film’s release and already had some ideas for a sequel, which would likely be shot when the actress is a bit older – a change from the Emily Elizabeth of the books.



“Four years is a big change, and from 11 years old to15, those are very significant years,” Camp told ComicBook. “I think that Emily would be different, but kind of the same. And I see myself in Emily a lot. So playing her was fun. I enjoy playing a character like that, and so I think doing another one would be about kind of reinforcing Emily to be more like how I am today.”



Are you excited that Clifford the Big Red Dog is getting a sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.