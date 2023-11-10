Obliterated Gets New Clip for Netflix Series From Cobra Kai Creators

Netflix is hyping fans up for Obliterated. The new series comes to the streaming platform straight from the creators of Cobra Kai. As the people behind one of modern Netflix's biggest hits, viewers are expecting an exciting mic of action and heart from Obliterated. Well, it looks like they'll be getting all of that and then some. Las Vegas is in serious trouble and a special forces team has been called in to deal with the threat. But, since this is Vegas, there's hijinks afoot as they believed they saved the world. Things are not that simple when they realize that they've been duped and have to battle through a party-induced haze to save the entire world from annihilation. Check out the clip for yourself down below!

Here's what Netflix's brand-new series: "Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world."

Obliterated Takes Las Vegas By Storm

(Photo: Netflix)

The creators behind the show had plenty to say about that fantastic setting. "The entire city of Las Vegas will be obliterated unless our team can find and deactivate the nuclear device," executive producer, director, and co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg shared when the project was announced. "There is only a short window of time to find the bomb, and as the clock ticks our team must overcome deadly forces working against them… as well as overcome the massive amounts of alcohol and other substances that are in their system."

"Even if you're the so-called best of the best, you're gonna be way up against it if called back into action with a system full of liquor and drugs," Josh Heald added. "Our team deals with every conceivable self-imposed obstacle as a result of accidentally partying before the mission is over....It's way more difficult when contending with blurred vision, poor brain processing, decreased coordination, nausea, hunger, thirst, and bladder control."

Netflix Geeked Week Brings So Many Announcements

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix's has been announcing stuff all week and we're not done yet: "Nexflix's Geeked Week is back for the third year virtually on Nov. 6 to Nov.12, highlighting the biggest, best, and most anticipated genre titles across films, series, and games. The week of events kicks off on Nov. 6 — Stranger Things Day — and continues throughout the week. Check out our schedule for a day-by-day breakdown of events."

"An epic virtual event focused on film, series, animation, and gaming. Every day promises excitement around your favorite series and films, including major announcements, exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, first looks, BTS footage, merch drops, and more. This includes scoops, sneak peeks, and exclusive fan events from shows and movies including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Damsel, ONE PIECE, 3 Body Problem, and Rebel Moon."

Are you excited for Obliterated? Let us know down in the comments!