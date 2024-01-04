Jonathan Majors to Give First Interview With ABC News Since Being Convicted of Assault and Harassment

Actor Jonathan Majors will soon be publicly breaking his silence, after he was found guilty of assault and harassment last month. On Thursday, it was announced that Majors has already recorded a sit down interview with ABC News Live's Linsey Davis, which will begin to air on various platforms beginning on Good Morning America on Monday, January 8th. The Majors interview will then subsequently air on GMA3: What You Need to Know, with an extended version airing on ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis. A full half-hour special will then stream through ABC News Studios' IMPACT x Nightline, and will then be available to stream on Hulu beginning on January 11th.

This moves comes after Disney and Marvel Studios, which are sister divisions of ABC, confirmed just hours after the verdict was announced on December 18th that they have cut ties with Majors. Majors was previously expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now retitled Avengers 5) and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Majors was officially found guilty of two charges, harassment and reckless assault in the third degree, in relation to an altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. Although the verdict traditionally leads to a sentencing of up to a year in jail, it is unclear at this point if he will face jail time. He is set to be sentenced on February 6th.

The March 25th altercation between Majors and Jabbari was confirmed to lead to her hospitalization, with an NYPD spokesperson revealing that she "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." Majors was ultimately brought up on four charges, but found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree. The charges concerning this case were brought by the state of New York, and according to reports from April, multiple additional alleged abuse victims of Majors' came forward to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Manhattan ADA Michael Perez argued during the trial's opening statements that Majors displayed a "cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse" in his relationship with Jabbari, who he met on the set of Quantumania. Majors pled not guilty on all charges.

A number of entertainment companies or brands parted ways with Majors shortly after news of the arrest became public in March of 2023. The actor reportedly parted ways with his management Entertainment 360 and PR firm Lede Company, with Entertainment 360 citing "issues of the actor's personal behavior." Majors was also dropped from two upcoming films — The Man in My Basement and a currently-untitled Otis Redding biopic — as well as ad campaigns involving the MLB's Texas Rangers and the United States Army. An upcoming movie starring Majors, the boxing drama Magazine Dreams, was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on December 8th, but has since been delayed indefinitely by Disney.