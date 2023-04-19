Jonathan Majors: More Alleged Abuse Victims Reportedly Cooperating With Manhattan D.A.

More victims have reportedly come forward following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III actor Jonathan Majors' arrest on domestic violence charges last month. On Wednesday, a new report from Variety revealed that multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward in the weeks following his arrest, and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office. It is unknown at this point how many women have come forward, and what new allegations they might have against the actor. This comes ahead of a scheduled May 8th court appearance regarding the original charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment. Majors was arrested on March 25th on these charges, following an alleged altercation with an unnamed woman in New York City.

This week has already brought multiple updates regarding the impact of the case on Majors' career, with him reportedly parting ways with his management Entertainment 360 and PR firm Lede Company, with Entertainment 360 citing "issues of the actor's personal behavior." Majors was also dropped from two upcoming films — The Man in My Basement and a currently-untitled Otis Redding biopic — as well as an upcoming ad campaign involving the MLB's Texas Rangers. He was already previously dropped from a recent United States Army ad campaign. He is currently still slated to appear in his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Kang the Conqueror in this year's sophomore season of Loki.

The altercation between Majors and the unnamed woman was confirmed to lead to her hospitalization, with an NYPD spokesperson revealing that she "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." Majors has since been charged with assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct," a statement from the NYPD announced. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."