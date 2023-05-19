New Marvel Rumor Claims Avengers: Kang Dynasty Has Lost Its Writer

Marvel Studios has been pushing out film after film for the past decade, and they're currently developing the rest of Phases 5 and 6. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the most recent project they've released, and they're moving on and gearing up to release Secret Invasion on Disney+. They have also been hard at work getting the scripts for the next two Avengers movies ready, with Jeff Loveness penning Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Michael Waldron penning Avengers: Secret Wars. Well, it looks like one of the dream teams might be over, at least according to a new rumor. According to infamous scooper Jeff Sneider, Loveness has been taken off of writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

RUMOR: Hearing that screenwriter Jeff Loveness is off AVENGERS: KANG DYNASTY... and that he fell off prior to the strike. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 19, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Actor Praises Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Writer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star David Dastmalchian recently came out in praise of Loveness and also revealed his excitement for the scribe to pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. During a recent interview, Dastmalchian had nothing but positive things to say about the director.

"It's such a smart choice, bringing Jeff [Loveness] on board to help craft this world and these stories," Dastmalchian revealed. "Because, A.) He has written and understands comic books more than almost any comic book screenwriter out there. I mean, he has actually been in the trenches for a long time. B.) He is so smart. He sees all the moving pieces at one time, and his brain is this fascinating place."

"He's got, what I would describe as like, a beautiful mind. He's this very sweet, loving, very funny guy, but his brain is like… if he wasn't writing movies, maybe he'd be inventing, doing something with atomic energy. I don't know. And all that combines into this deep love and passion for the characters when he talks about them. His passion, much like Peyton, which is why I think that they hit it off so well, is infectious. It's like talking to a 12-year-old." The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumnia star added.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently scheduled to be released on May 2nd, 2025!

