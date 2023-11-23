Columbia Pictures 100th Anniversary Logo Revealed by Sony

Columbia Pictures is marking its 100th anniversary in 2024 with a yearlong centennial celebration. Sony Pictures Entertainment unveiled the new Columbia Pictures 100th anniversary logo, which is inspired by the timeless form of the historic "Lady with the Torch" iconography. Beginning January 10, 2024, the updated logo (below) will feature an enhanced glow to the torch symbolizing the studio's "vibrant" and "rich" 100-year history, Sony said in a release. The studio also announced that festival screenings, live concerts of prominent film scores, and curated home entertainment products celebrating the scope of the studio's library will be revealed throughout 2024 as part of the 100 Year Anniversary celebration.

"There is one thing that separates a major studio from all other content producers: history. At Columbia, that history is reflected in the countless cultural talismans created by thousands of people over now 100 years. All of us at Columbia are proud of that legacy and honored to celebrate it," said Tom Rothman, Chairman & CEO of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group, in a statement.

The new Columbia Pictures logo will run before upcoming 2024 releases Madame Web (February 14), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (March 29), The Garfield Movie (May 24), Bad Boys 4 (June 14), Kraven the Hunter (August 30), Venom 3 (November 8), and the just-announced new Karate Kid movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan (December 13).

Brothers Harry and Jack Cohn and best friend Joe Brandt founded the studio on January 10, 1924. Columbia Pictures established itself as an elite studio after Frank Capra's 1934 classic hit It Happened One Night, starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert,

swept the Oscars. Once one of the "Little Three" studios (along with Universal Pictures and United Artists) during the studio era dominated by the "Big Five" (MGM, Paramount Pictures, Fox Film Corp., Warner Brothers, and RKO Radio Pictures), Columbia holds the record for the highest number of Academy Award Best Pictures wins throughout its first 10 decades. The esteemed studio has released such Oscar winners as Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, You Can't Take it With You, Guess Who's Coming To Dinner, From Here to Eternity, On the Waterfront, Lawrence of Arabia, and Taxi Driver.

Other notable titles in the Columbia Pictures library include such blockbuster franchises as Spider-Man, Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Men In Black, The Karate Kid, Bad Boys, and the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures, a subsidary of the Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation, acquired the historic studio from the Coca-Cola Co. in 1989.