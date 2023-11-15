Madame Web Featurette Gives New Details on Spider-Man Spinoff Hero

Madame Web just released a massive featurette exploring the Marvel Comics character. Sony Pictures revealed the trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man Universe feature. Dakota Johnson is the titular Madame Web and she's tasked with protecting a bunch of innocents from the wrath of Ezekiel Sims, a Spider-Man villain. One problem, it doesn't feel like superheroes are a known quantity in this universe. So, Cassandra Webb is going to have to use her future vision powers to best the killer and bring a group of disparate heroes together. Listen to Johnson explain the movie on her own terms. The young actress just felt like the Madame Web character was right.

"I have always really loved Marvel movies. Madame Web was very enticing to me. This movie is before she ends up in a wheelchair. She's hyper-intelligent and her greatest superpower is her mind. When Cassie begins to experience her clairvoyance, she thinks she is losing her mind. Madame Web is unlike any other superhero. When you think about how Spider-Man flies through the air, or Venom when he changes, it's so mythical to us."

What Makes Madame Web Special?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Director S.J. Clarkson also had her takes about what makes Madame Web so special. This is a unique entry in the Sony "Spider-Man Universe." (Not to be confused with the wildly popular Spider-Verse trilogy that had its second entry this year!) Over in live-action world, Madame Web is clearly being primed as the character to link all the wild Spider-Man mythos elements together. There are four different heroes with spider-influenced abilities in this movie not counting Madame Web herself. So, Ezekiel Sims is trying to eliminate Spider-People wherever they are and it's up to the former paramedic to stop him.

"But, with her it's all psychological. And I found that incredibly exciting to explore," Clarkson shared. "These visions are quite fragmented because she doesn't see anything clearly. Madame Web brings these four superheroes' worlds together. It's the genesis and inception of what will become…"

What Happens In Madame Web?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Here's how Sony Pictures describes the upcoming Marvel movie: "'Meanwhile, in another universe…' In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

