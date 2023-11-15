Madame Web First Trailer Released

Sony continues fleshing out its Spider-Man Universe, pushing films starring the web-slinger's expansive supporting cast into various stages of development. Tom Hardy's Venom is receiving his own trilogy within the cinematic world, with characters like El Muerto and Kraven the Hunter also receiving their own movies. Wednesday, Sony finally released the first teaser for the Dakota Johnson-starring Madame Web, giving fans a look of what to expect from the latest Spider-Man Universe entry.

Given Madame Web isn't set for release for nearly an entire year, the teaser for the film was brief, primarily featuring Johnson's eponymous character as she tries to unweave the web of a multiversal mystery.

Her web connects them all. 🕸 #MadameWeb is coming soon exclusively to movie theaters. pic.twitter.com/8g4mdZXi7j — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 15, 2023

Who is Madame Webb?

In the Marvel source material, Madame Web is a clairvoyant that often finds herself aligned with multiversal storytelling. It's a mantle, like many others, that's been donned by several characters all within the Spider-Man family. Most notably, Cassandra Webb and Julia Carpenter have both filled the role of Madame Web.

The character has also been compared to "Sony's Doctor Strange," potentially making the film a pivotal formal launch of the studio's shared universe.

"There actually is a plan," Sony executive Sanford Panitch previously explained of the studio's connected storytelling efforts. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

When is Madame Web being released?

Madame Web is currently set for release on February 16, 2024.

What other Spidey-family characters would you like to see get their own movie? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!