Comic-Con 2022: John Wick: Chapter 4 Sneak Peek Released

Lionsgate officially announced that a fourth film in the the John Wick franchise was in development soon after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3. Keanu Reeves was set to return along with some of the original cast and filming was set to begin in 2020 until the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately delayed it. Now after years of waiting the studio has officially revealed the first sneak peek for John Wick: Chapter 4 during the Director's on Director's panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The teaser shows us what's next for the assassin that Keanu Reeves made famous.

In the teaser, we see the return of Wick, who was ex-communicated in the previous film. He appears to be in Paris and is as violent as ever. We also see the return of Lawrence Fishburne and the introduction of Bill Skarsgard'w character. The film seems like a return to form for the franchise which should make all moviegoers really excited. You can check out the sneak peek below!

In the final moments of John Wick: Chapter 3, a gravely injured John was delivered to the Bowery King for protection, setting up an ongoing relationship for the next movie. Fishburne says that relationship will go deeper than it did last time.

"I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so," Fishburne told Collider, while promoting his new film The Ice Road. "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing...is really the heart and soul of it."

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.