Community Movie Star Confirms Donald Glover's Return

It looks like just about everyone from Greendale's most infamous study group is returning for the highly anticipated Community movie, and that includes Donald Glover. Since leaving Community in its fifth season, Glover has gone on to be a megastar, leaving his involvement in the upcoming film in doubt. When NBC and Peacock first announced that the movie was happening, Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown were the only two main characters that hadn't been confirmed to reprise their roles (not counting Chevy Chase, whose character was killed off during the show). According to series lead Joel McHale, Glover is definitely taking part in the film.

McHale recently appeared on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, and was asked about the status of his Community co-stars going into the movie. McHale confirmed that Glover will be appearing, and hinted that the story actually has a great deal to do with the return of Glover's character, Troy Barnes.

"Donald's coming back and that's really important," McHale explained. "The fact that Donald's gonna do it, that was the big piece. But I think everyone's coming back. I mean, so far we're pretty good. And I think that will happen, if not then, you know, Donald will be there."

Community Movie Cast

McHale was confirmed to return for the Community movie when it was announced, along with co-stars Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash. Glover and Brown weren't included in the announcement as they hadn't officially signed on, but McHale's comments indicate the whole band will be back together.

Chevy Chase was written off of Community when his character, Pierce Hawthorne was killed. There were several on-set issues with Chase throughout the production of the show, so it came as no surprise to anyone that he wouldn't be involved with the movie.

While speaking to Ripa on Let's Talk Off Camera, McHale also addressed the potential return of Walton Goggins and Pedro Pascal. Goggins guest starred in the series and Pascal replaced him for a Zoom table read in 2020.

"Hopefully Walton and Pedro would come back on, but Pedro seems to be the most famous person now on the planet, so I don't know," McHale said.

Community Movie Delay

The Community movie was initially set for 2024, but the entire film is on hold due to the ongoing writers' strike. Earlier this year, McHale confirmed the production was being pushed back.

"That was a bummer, because we were getting very close," McHale told TVLine. "But at the same time, I'm a thousand billion percent behind the writers. The writers need to be paid." He added that movie is "still going to happen." He explained, "When this strike is over, we'll come back and we'll make it. And I am sure that [series creator] Dan [Harmon] will put in 12 jokes addressing the fact it took [this long to come together]. But we'll get there. It just make take a little while."

Are you looking forward to the eventual arrival of the Community movie? Let us know in the comments!