The Venture Bros. Movie Shares New Sneak Peek Clip: Watch

The Venture Bros. is getting ready to return for its grand finale feature film bringing the long running animated franchise to an end, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has shared a new sneak peek at the upcoming releases of The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart! The Venture Bros. Season 7 ended on a several major cliffhangers leading into the future of the series, and the new movie will ending the series while picking up on these final threads that fans have been thinking about for the last few years. One particularly interesting one involved The Monarch.

The Venture Bros. Season 7 ended with not only Monarch getting officially bumped up to a Level 10 villain after spending the last few seasons working his way back up to the top of the mountain, but the final moments of the finale shocked him with the reveal that Dr. Rusty Venture was actually related to him. In this new sneak peek clip of The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, The Monarch and Dr. Mrs. The Monarch are arguing about that very fact as The Monarch is dealing with a lot of new information all at once. Check it out below:

How to Watch The Venture Bros. Movie

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will be releasing on Digital on July 21, and on Blu-ray on July 25. It will feature a returning cast from the TV series with the likes of James Urbaniak as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch as Hank Venture, Doc Hammer as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch. Additional new and returning cast members are Nina Arianda as Mantilla, Clancy Brown as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman as Snoopy, Hal Lublin as Clayton, Jane Lynch as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons as Ben, and Dana Snyder as The Alchemist.

As for what to expect from The Venture Bros. movie, the synopsis teases it as such, "Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them."

