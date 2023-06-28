Warrior Nun Saved: Netflix Series Returning for Season 3 After Being Canceled

The movement to save Warrior Nun looks to have finally paid off, as the fan-favorite Netflix series is finally coming back. The action series earned a very dedicated fan base over its first two seasons, and that fan base leapt into action after Netflix canceled the series after Season 2 was released. Since then, it's been impossible to find a Netflix tweet about anything without multiple replies asking the streaming to bring Warrior Nun back for a third installment. This week, series showrunner Simon Barry revealed that the fans have been heard, and Warrior Nun is returning.

While he didn't say exactly when, where, or how Warrior Nun is making its comeback, Simon Barry did take to social media to confirm that the story is indeed finding a way to continue. He specifically mentions the #SaveWarriorNun campaign that really took off in 2022, which helped bring the show back and certainly gave it even more attention after its cancellation.

Barry tweeted, "Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!"

What Happened With Warrior Nun?

Well, there was buzz around Warrior Nun from Season 1 onward. But, things really got popping around Season 2. Netflix actually had a pretty vocal fanbase around the show. But, as seems to happen a lot around the streamer, they made the decision not to pursue a Season 3. Of course, this sent the fans into an upheaval. CEO Reed Hastings said on a earnings call last year that their biggest shows are a bit of a priority. So, people began to wonder just how many resources are being poured into projects like Stranger Things.

"You know looking at the quarter, you know were executing really well on the content side obviously," Hastings said during an earnings call. "Ozark, Stranger Things, lots of titles, lots of viewing. We're improving everything we do around marketing, improving the service, the merchandising and you know all of that slowly pays off. If there was a single thing we might say Stranger Things but again we're talking about you know losing 1 million instead of losing 2 million so you know our excitement is tempered by the less less bad results."

Warrior Nun Has Plans For Multiple More Seasons

The saddest part for fans is that they could have had so much more Warrior Nun. In an interview with Inverse a while back, it seemed like Barry and the other creative had plans for more than three seasons of the Netflix show.

"I definitely have thoughts," Barry told Inverse after Season 1. "When we were finishing Season 1, we had many more avenues to go down story-wise. So, we created a folder thinking, hey, if we're lucky enough to get Season 2, here are some things we could draw from. After seeing the show completed, we regrouped just to talk about ideas."

"Well, I wouldn't say it's a hard number," Barry added. "These things tend to reveal themselves when the story starts to feel like it's building to a crescendo. You do want to find a point where you can wrap. With Warrior Nun, I would give it a window because we're still so early in the process of developing it. Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely."

Looking To Catch Up on Warrior Nun?

Warrior Nun is described on TUDUM: "Season 1 follows Ava coming to terms with her new status as a member of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a group of devout women dedicated to fighting an ancient evil. In her previous life, Ava was a paraplegic, orphaned after her mother's death. But when Ava herself meets a similar fate, the nuns resurrect her. When she comes back to life, Ava is branded with the power of an ancient halo — turning her into the Warrior Nun."

