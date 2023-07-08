Constantine 2 Gets Surprising Update From Writer

As it turns out, the highly-anticipated sequel to Constantine may not be dead on arrival just quite yet. According to screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, he hopes to begin writing the follow-up the second the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike ends, whenever that may be. Not only will he start writing the script, but the Oscar-winner says he's already broken the story with Francis Lawrence and Keanu Reeves.

"My pens are down, so there's nothing to do. But, yeah, those are the next things I'm writing when I'm allowed to write again," Goldsman said in a recent chat with The Playlist. "And I had already begun [I Am] Legend 2 when we started striking, and Frances [Lawrence], Keanu [Reeves], and I have broken Constantine 2. I just haven't started typing yet."

What will Constantine 2 be about?

Little is known about Constantine 2 and its existence has been one of the largest questions remaining unanswered after the formation of DC Studios last year. That said, Lawrence previously said he hopes to tell the story with a much more adult tone than its predecessor.

"One of the biggest things for me about the first one was we followed, per Warner Bros., the rules to make a PG-13 movie in terms of violence, blood, language, sexuality. But the ratings board gave us a hard R based on their the gray zone of intensity," Lawrence told Collider last November. "And my big, big regret was that we have an R-rated movie that's really a PG-13 movie. And if I was going to have to go have an R, I would have really made an R-rated movie. I would have made it much scarier and much more violent and I would have really made an R-rated movie."

He added, "The idea is this time, at least for me, is to really go at it and make a real R-rated Constantine which is, I think, what people always wanted originally, not the PG-13 version that just happens to get an R."

Should the movie get made, it'd also likely be a part of the new DC Elseworlds offering, existing in a continuity outside of the new DC Universe. Other films that will eventually receive the Elseworlds branding are Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II and Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie a Deux.

Constantine is now streaming on HBO Max. The sequel has yet to set a release date or release frame at DC Studios.