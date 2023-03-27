Constantine's Keanu Reeves Casts Doubt on Sequel

Though it's long been reported a Constantine sequel is in development, it looks like Keanu Reeves is now being as cautious as can be when talking about the long-awaited sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this month, Reeves said he and the other filmmakers involved in the first production were trying to get the movie made. He's now saying he's not sure if it's going to happen.

In a new chat with CinemaBlend, Reeves says he doesn't "know if it's going to happen," adding that "Hopefully I get to do it, but, I don't know. Hopefully we can play."

What rating is Constantine 2 going to be?

If it's made, it's very likely the film would receive an R-rated movie geared towards adults. The first film, according to director Francis Lawrence, was scaled back heavily from what he and others aimed to do for the movie.

"One of the biggest things for me about the first one was we followed, per Warner Bros., the rules to make a PG-13 movie in terms of violence, blood, language, sexuality. But the ratings board gave us a hard R based on their the gray zone of intensity," Lawrence told Collider last November. "And my big, big regret was that we have an R-rated movie that's really a PG-13 movie. And if I was going to have to go have an R, I would have really made an R-rated movie. I would have made it much scarier and much more violent and I would have really made an R-rated movie."

He added, "The idea is this time, at least for me, is to really go at it and make a real R-rated Constantine which is, I think, what people always wanted originally, not the PG-13 version that just happens to get an R."

Should the movie get made, it'd also likely be a part of the new DC Elseworlds offering, existing in a continuity outside of the new DC Universe. Other films that will eventually receive the Elseworlds branding are Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II and Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie a Deux.

Constantine is now streaming on HBO Max. The sequel has yet to set a release date or release frame at DC Studios.