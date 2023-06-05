Constantine 2 Executive Producer Lorenzo di Boneventura Doesn't Know the Film's Status (Exclusive)

DC fans got a long-awaited win when it was announced last fall that a Constantine sequel was finally happening with Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence both returning. The first Constantine was released in 2005 and was something of a dark horse cult hit – one of the rare 2000s comic book movies that seem to stand the test of time; now comic book movies that blend genres (like horror) are all the rage – and the career of Keanu Reeves has reached levels to where viewers don't necessarily mind him looking quite different than the Constantine character from the comics.

Obviously, things have changed a great deal since Constantine 2 was announced in September of last year. Just a month after that, the entire future of DC films was up-ended with the announcement that DC Studios was being formed with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the head of the studio, with a whole new rebooted DC Universe franchise getting announced at the start of 2023. However, it was confirmed that Constantine 2 would still be happening under DC Studios – but since then, there's been any number of creative revisions – not to mention the Writer Strike bringing Hollywood productions to a stand-still.

Is Constantine 2 Still Happening?

(Photo: Warner Bors.)

The Constantine sequel is being produced by super-producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who is currently out doing interviews to promote the latest Transformers movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Bonaventura could say where things stand with Constantine 2, at the moment:

"I don't know. I'm not as intricately involved in it as others. So I'm not sure what state we're at right now."

Bonaventura is not alone in his uncertainty. ComicBook.com recently sat down with Keanu Reeves, as well, and the John Wick star didn't seem to imply that Constantine 2 was as certain as Internet headlines made it seem:

"I was hoping [Constantine 2] would [happen], but we don't know," Reeves explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "Yeah, we're trying."

With both Reeves and Bonaventura now seeming to waver, it raises the question of whether or not Constantine 2 is dead in the water, or not. Honestly, it was something of a small miracle when it stated that the sequel was still happening at DC Studios; after all, the DCU: Chapter One storyline is called "Gods and Monsters" and it definitely seems to have one or two projects (Swamp Thing) that could lean into the DC supernatural universe. Trying to also sell viewers on a version of Constantine that isn't part of that shared universe isn't exactly a priority for the execs at Warner Bros. Discovery – especially a sequel to a film that only made $230.9 million on a $100M budget.

You can still watch the original Constantine (2005) on Max.