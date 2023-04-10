Rachel Weisz Addresses Possibility of Constantine 2 Return (Exclusive)

The original 2005 Constantine might not have been a major blockbuster when it was released, but its exploration of the darker side of comics has earned it a cult following over the years, resulting in last year's announcement that star Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence were reuniting for a follow-up film. As for whether Reeves' costar Rachel Weisz will be returning for that outing, the actor revealed that she hasn't been contacted about such an opportunity, at least up to this point. Interestingly enough, Weisz played twins in that film, and she can next be seen playing twins in the Prime Video series Dead Ringers, which debuts on April 21st.

When asked if she could be expected to return for a Constantine sequel, Weisz confirmed with ComicBook.com, "No, nobody's mentioned anything to me. Those twins in Constantine, they never appeared on the screen at the same time. One had committed suicide before the story began, so you just had her sister, I think, having dreams, perhaps, about her dead sister. But no, I haven't heard anything about it."

As the title implies, the film series focuses more on Reeves' John Constantine and his various adventures, so whatever the plans might be for a sequel, it's possible that it will be entirely disconnected from anything that happened in the original movie and wouldn't require the returns of stars like Weisz or Shia LaBeouf. Additionally, with the sequel being reported last fall and DC Studios undergoing some changes in creative leadership since then, it's possible that the future for the sequel isn't as concrete as it once was.

Regardless of Weisz's involvement in a Constantine sequel, another outing as twins is right around the corner with Dead Ringers.

A modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes --including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics -- in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront.

Rachel Weisz also serves as an executive producer for the limited series, which is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder). The series' ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan.

Dead Ringers premieres on Prime Video on April 21st. Stay tuned for updates on the potential Constantine sequel.

