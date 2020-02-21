Corey Feldman Almost Arrested After Being Caught With Taser at New York Airport

Corey Feldman quickly found himself in hot water this week — the actor accidentally left a taser in his carry-on bag. A new report from TMZ suggests Feldman was detained after TSA agents found the taser, quickly swarming him after he moved through a security checkpoint. The report says Feldman always travels with a taser, though it’s typically in his checked luggage, an approved method of transportation according to the TSA.

Shortly after the incident, LaGuardia TSA agents shared an image of the taser they retrieved from Feldman’s carry-on luggage, subsequently sharing it to their various social networking platforms.

.@TSA officers at @LGAairport detected this stun gun inside a traveler’s carry-on bag today. As a reminder, stun guns are not permitted through the checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/be62LJPpsq — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) February 21, 2020

Feldman was eventually free to leave LaGuardia holding facilities and was forced to purchased additional luggage so that he was able to properly check the taser and travel with it that way. The Goonies alumnus was in New York helping promote an upcoming documentary.

Last October, the actor broke the hearts of fans everywhere when he revealed there were no active plans for a Goonies reunion. “What Goonies reunion? There’s no damn Goonies reunion,” Feldman said . “No man, that’s a rumor. We did a few comic cons, just appearances together. But that’s it, there’s no campaign, there’s no Goonies 2 happening.”

He added, “Every year, the rumor circulates, ‘Goonies 2 is definitely gonna happen now,’ and we’ll be like, ‘No, it’s not, but Richard Donner at one point started fueling it himself and went to the press. He used to call us and tell us we were going back to work, and we’d get all excited, and then it wouldn’t happen [laughs].”

There was one point he and Goonies co-star Sean Astin put together plans for a sequel, but producer/director Richard Donner eventually decided to pass on it.

Cover photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images