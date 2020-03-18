The Rock Uses Moana Songs to Teach His Daughter About Washing Hands

With people around the world stuck in their homes in order to help stop the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities everywhere are using their platforms to keep people in high spirits and promote good habits. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson achieved both with his latest post on Instagram, giving parents a fun way to teach their kids about properly washing their hands. According to The Rock, singing his big song from Disney’s Moana, “You’re Welcome”, is a great way to get kids to care about the time spent washing up.

“As we’re all holding down our households all over the [world] doing our best to manage this pandemic taking care of our families and teaching our babies the importance of hand washing and for how long — a fun way to teach ’em (in addition to the ABC’s) is singing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from MOANA,” Johnson wrote in the post. “The benefit to this is your kids will now love washing their hands. The drawback is the song will be stuck in your head forever. You’re welcome. Stay healthy, everyone.”

Johnson shared the message along with a video of himself teaching is young daughter about washing hands. Of course, he’s singing “You’re Welcome” with her they scrub their hands together.

Washing your hands often and for an appropriate amount of time is one of the most important things you can do during this coronavirus crisis, so it’s worth getting a popular Disney song stuck in your head.

Disney’s Moana is now streaming on Disney+.