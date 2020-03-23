Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle Is Releasing on Digital Tomorrow

The coronavirus pandemic is causing an upheaval of nearly every major industry, as people are strongly encouraged to self-isolate and avoid large crowds. If you’re finding yourself wanting something new to watch while you’re stuck at home, there are plenty of new releases that are making a jump to Video on Demand — including Universal’s Dolittle. The live-action film, which stars Robert Downey Jr. as the titular doctor, was already planning to be released on Digital on Tuesday, March 24th — and it’s released a new teaser to remind viewers of that fact.

Dolittle stars Robert Downey Jr. as the titular doctor, who is gifted with the ability to speak to animals. Joining him is an all-star cast, which includes Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Harry Collett, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Dolittle made $227 million worldwide, it was regarded by many to be 2020’s first flop, thanks to its baffling plot and performances. The third act, which (spoiler alert) involves a dragon rectal exam, confused and slightly-traumatized fans when the film was released in January.

The film joins a roster of 2020 releases that will be making their way to VOD in recent days and weeks, with many studios shifting their release schedule. Warner Bros.’ Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), The Way Back, and The Gentlemen, Universal’s The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma, and Trolls World Tour, Sony’s Bloodshot, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog, and Disney/Pixar’s Onward will all be arriving on VOD in the near future, or already have.

Will you be checking out Dolittle when it is released on VOD? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Dolittle will be available on Digital on March 24th, and will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and On Demand on April 7th.