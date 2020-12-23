News of COVID-19 Reaching Antarctic Base Draws Comparisons to John Carpenter's The Thing
This week has brought the news that Antarctica, previously the last refuge from the COVID-19 coronavirus, has recorded its first cases of the virus which means all seven continents on the planet have been plagued by it. 36 people, ten civilians and 26 military, at Chile's General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme research base testing positive. In a statement the Chilean Army said: "Thanks to the timely preventive action. It was possible to relieve said personnel, who, after being subjected to a medical control and the administration of a PCR test... turned out to be positive for COVID-19." As one might expect though, this news immediately drew pop culture comparisons with Twitter fans drawing a comparison to John Carpenter's movie, The Thing.
Released in 1982 and a remake of the Howard Hawks 1951 feature The Thing from Another World, Carpenter's film told the story of twelve scientists at Outpost 31 who discover the remains of a shape-shifting alien buried in the ice. Paranoia rises after it's thawed out and begins to replicate members of the group, leading to confrontations and hysteria as it's unclear who is still human and who is a Thing. Though a box office and critical bomb upon release, the film has become a fan favorite with a brand new sequel in the works from Blumhouse.
While we wait for that movie though, you'll find a series of tweets comparing the current COVID situation on the frozen continent to Carpenter's film.
MacReady is awaiting and ready
MacReady is awaiting and ready. If you wanted the Thing, this is how it starts!
"COVID-19 has reached a research base in Antarctica" https://t.co/m5BGagrXXj— ASH (@Ashy_slashee) December 22, 2020
WAKE UP PEOPLE!
What if they are just saying COVID-19 has reached Antarctica to keep us away from the Alien base there? We are developing a Space Force. WAKE UP PEOPLE! Also side note didn't think I'd see The Thing turned into an actual event.— Matthew Elmore (@MatthewCElmore) December 22, 2020
people will start becoming killer aliens
Covid 19 reaching a research base in Antarctica is when it will mutate & people will start becoming killer aliens just like in John Carptener’s “The Thing” pic.twitter.com/jylzf9SIMY— Jordan Lilley (@jlil10146) December 22, 2020
The vaccine is a flamethrower
The Thing has died of COVID-19 https://t.co/hyYjqj1pvq— Cruel Angel’s Thesenuts (@aanand) December 22, 2020
Joke's on them
Joke's on them it is actually The Thing which has just taken the form of the virus.
"COVID-19 has reached a research base in Antarctica" https://t.co/W7xx8NaL9S— Eric in the 21&⅕th Century (@EJT___) December 22, 2020
Somebody give Kurt Russell a bell
Somebody give Kurt Russell a bell.
COVID-19 has reached a research base in Antarctica https://t.co/fwPdRDE2WR— Alexander Capstick (@ajlc1985) December 22, 2020
Carpenter films are not a how to guide
Fuuuck. John Carpenter films are not a how to guide.#COVID19
"COVID-19 has reached a research base in Antarctica" https://t.co/WsjlN1jXXj— Toby Woods (@tobyjwoods1) December 22, 2020
Carpenter's The Thing could come to life
the fact that COVID reached Antarctica basically means that John Carpenter's The Thing could come to life— alex // nothing ever really ends (@evilmimes) December 22, 2020
The Thing is such a good COVID metaphor
This just got me thinking long and hard about how John Carpenter's The Thing is such a good COVID metaphor even though it came out almost 40 years before COVID. https://t.co/ShiUcpi3C7— adelmonk (@adelmonk) December 22, 2020
Time for a blood test
Covid-19 has reached the O'Higgins Base at #Antarctica pic.twitter.com/pz2swGHX7H— Paul Boxshall (@Superbokka) December 22, 2020