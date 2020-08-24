Universal and Blumhouse Developing New The Thing Adaptation From Original, Expanded Story

John W. Campbell, Jr.’s novella Who Goes There? has inspired three feature-film adaptations, with producer Alan Donnes claiming that Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions are developing a new adaptation of the story, which will be inspired by the full-length Campbell novel Frozen Hell. John Betancourt previously launched a Kickstarter campaign for the release of the expanded novel and recently offered the update to the campaign that a new film would be moving forward based on the complete story. Previous adaptations of the novella include 1951’s The Thing from Another World, 1982’s The Thing, and 2011’s The Thing, though details about the new film are limited to Donnes’ comments that the paperwork has been signed.

On his Facebook page, Donnes shared, “It’s OFFICIAL! I received my signed contract and first check! I am Executive Producing a remake of THE THING but with additional chapters of John Campbell’s groundbreaking novel, Frozen Hell, that had been lost for decades. Now, for the first time ever, Campbell’s full vision will be realized on the big screen. The new film will include the very best of RKO’s THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD, John Carpenter‘s classic THE THING and both books, Frozen Hell and Who Goes There?“

Over on the Kickstarter campaign, Betancourt shared, “He doesn’t say it, but movie will be from Universal and Blumhouse. Everyone is super excited about it, and it’s being fast-tracked. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s going on with Who Goes There?, Frozen Hell, and The Thing in Hollywood. I can’t talk about the rest yet, but it’s very exciting — and if all goes as planned, the Thing will be alive and well for quite a while.”

What this upcoming adaptation has in its advantage is that it will have more source material to draw from, so while previous versions were more limited in scope, this new take on the material can offer new developments that have been largely unknown to audiences for decades.

The Kickstarter campaign describes the story, “In 1938, acclaimed science fiction author John W. Campbell published the novella Who Goes There?, about a team of scientists in Antarctica who discover and are terrorized by a monstrous, shape-shifting alien entity. The story would later be adapted into John Carpenter’s iconic movie The Thing (following an earlier film adaptation in 1951). The published novella was actually an abridged version of Campbell’s original story, called ‘Frozen Hell,’ which had to be shortened for publication. The Frozen Hell manuscript remained unknown and unpublished for decades, and it was only recently rediscovered. Frozen Hell expands the Thing story dramatically, giving vital backstory and context to an already incredible tale. We are pleased and honored to offer Frozen Hell to you now, as Campbell intended it. You will be among the first people to ever read this completed version of the story.”

