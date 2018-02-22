‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ Getting Rewrite From ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Screenwriter

The big-screen adaptation of Cowboy Ninja Viking is one step closer to landing onscreen – and one Thor: Ragnarok alum is helping with the project.

Ragnarok writer Eric Pearson will reportedly write the latest draft of the Universal film’s script, according to Deadline. Prior to Pearson, the script was written by Paul Wernick and Everett David Reese, and later rewritten by Craig Mazin.

Cowboy Ninja Viking, based off of the Image Comics series of the same name, follows Duncan, a man with multiple personality disorder who is recruited by a secret government program. The program then transforms Duncan into an assassin/super-soldier, who utilizes the skills from his three personas – a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking.

Chris Pratt is expected to star as Duncan, and has been attached to the script for about two years now. Recently, Cowboy Ninja Viking finally found a director in Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead alum Michelle MacLaren.

Cowboy Ninja Viking marks one of Pearson’s first major forays outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he has been contributing to since 2011. Pearson wrote several of Marvel’s One-Shot short films, including The Consultant, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer, Item 47, and Agent Carter. Pearson then served as writer on both seasons of the Agent Carter television series, and has served as a consultant on Ant-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers 4.

Pearson has also contributed to Legendary’s Detective Pikachu and Pacific Rim Uprising, and is writing the film adaptation of Nonplayer.

Cowboy Ninja Viking will be released for June 28th, 2019.