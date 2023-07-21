John Cena's Coyote Vs. Acme Movie Removed From Warner Bros. Schedule

✖

An animated live-action hybrid film about Wile E. Coyote is getting a disappointing scheduling adjustment. Coyote Vs. ACME is set to star John Cena and follow the story of a lawsuit between Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote and the ACME corporation over failed attempts to catch the Road Runner. The film seemed to be coming along well as it assembled an exciting cast, but a new change in the release calendar for Warner Bros. is delivering some bad news.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. added Margot Robbie's Barbie movie to the schedule for July 21, 2023. That date was occupied by Coyote Vs. ACME. Naturally, the Looney Tunes hybrid was removed from the date. Warner Bros. opted not to give the film a new release date, however, instead simply listing it as "Unscheduled."

The move away from July 21, 2023 seems to have more to do with Barbie and it does with the upcoming Coyote movie. However, it's interesting that Warner Bros. didn't give the project a new release date. Could the film be headed to the back burner? Or is this simply a situation where a new release date hasn't been chosen just yet?

Cena is set to star in Coyote Vs. ACME alongside Will Forte and Lana Condor. Dave Green is directing with a screenplay written by Samy Burch and James Gunn. Cena and Gunn recently collaborated on The Suicide Squad and spinoff series Peacemaker, developing a close friendship.

"Man, I'm very fortunate because it's a different role for me, so I can't wait," Cena told Entertainment Weekly of his role in the new Coyote Vs. Acme film. "I'm able to do a smaller film called The Independent, which is a different role for me, and Peacemaker has been an entirely different role for me. A lot of audience members have a different perspective of what I can offer and that's a really tough hill to climb. Coyote vs. Acme is one of those situations. I'm really happy that Warner Bros. gave me another opportunity to be involved with something that."

"Like I said, it's a different role for me and hopefully it will have the same result as Peacemaker, it will be a chance to hone my craft on something a little different," Cena added. "I'm really excited for it."