Coyote vs ACME Movie Gets Surprising Update

Last year, movie fans got a disappointing update about the animated live-action hybrid film Coyote vs ACME when it was pulled from Warner Bros. release calendar, but now there's been a surprising update. The film, which is set to star John Cena and will follow the story of a lawsuit between beloved Loony Tunes character Wile E. Coyote and the ACME corporation, has been given a rating. According to FilmRatings.com, the movie has been given a PG rating for "cartoon violence and some language". The film getting a rating has some wondering if a new release date won't too far behind.

Coyote vs ACME had previously been scheduled to release on July 21st, a date that ended up going to Barbie. The film is set to star Cena alongside Will Forte and Lana Conder. Dave Green directs with a screenplay written by Samy Burch and James Gunn.

John Cena Says He's Excited for Coyote vs ACME

"Man, I'm very fortunate because it's a different role for me, so I can't wait," Cena previously told Entertainment Weekly of his role in the new Coyote Vs. Acme film. "I'm able to do a smaller film called The Independent, which is a different role for me, and Peacemaker has been an entirely different role for me. A lot of audience members have a different perspective of what I can offer and that's a really tough hill to climb. Coyote vs. Acme is one of those situations. I'm really happy that Warner Bros. gave me another opportunity to be involved with something that."

"Like I said, it's a different role for me and hopefully it will have the same result as Peacemaker, it will be a chance to hone my craft on something a little different," Cena added. "I'm really excited for it."

What is Coyote vs. Acme About?

In Coyote vs. Acme, after every ACME Corporation product backfired on Wile E. Coyote, in his pursuit of the Road Runner, he hires an equally-unlucky human attorney to sue the company. When Wile E.'s lawyer finds out that his former law firm's intimidating boss is ACME's CEO, he teams up with Wile E. to win the court case against him.

The film is said to be based on the fictional The New Yorker article "Coyote v. Acme" by author Ian Frazier. Published in 1990, the piece imagined a lawsuit brought about by Wile E. Coyote against the Acme Company who provided him with various devices and tools to aid his pursuit of Road Runner. The devices frequently malfunctioned, leading to the humorous failures, injuries, and sight gags Road Runner cartoons are known for.

First appearing in a Warner Bros. Looney Tunes cartoon entitled 'Fast and Furry-ous' on September 17, 1949, Wile E. Coyote is known for his long-running attempts to catch and eat the Road Runner. Never successful in this aim, the character repeatedly utilizes elaborate devices instead of relying on animal instinct for success. He's also appeared in several Bugs Bunny cartoons where he, true to type, attempts to catch and eat the iconic rabbit and fails there as well.

Are you excited for this unexpected update about Coyote vs ACME? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.