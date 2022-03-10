Coyote Vs. Acme Co-Writer James Gunn Welcomes New Cast Members

Wile E. Coyote is making a move to the land of live-action next year with a CGI-hybrid film called Coyote Vs. Acme. The beloved Looney Tunes character is taking Acme to court for all the faulty products that failed him in his quest to take down the Roadrunner. It was announced earlier this year that John Cena would be starring in as the massive corporation’s representative. Wednesday brought news of new cast members and producer/co-writer James Gunn took so social media to welcome them to the family.

It was announced on Wednesday that Will Forte and Lana Condor will join Cena in the . Forte is playing the Coyote’s lawyer while Condor’s role hasn’t been revealed. As one of the film’s writers and producers, Gunn shared a welcome message to the two actors, complete with a Wile E. Coyote gif.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1501711395410395140?s=20&t=qR-KYacOUxsbJCLztMzJPw

Coyote Vs. Acme is being directed by Dave Green with a screenplay from Gunn and Samy Burch. The entire premise is based on a New Yorker article by Ian Frazier.

Gunn wasted no time getting into another project with Cena. The filmmaker and actor began their work together in The Suicide Squad last year and spun that out into the Peacemaker TV series on HBO Max. The series was renewed for a second season last month.

“Man, I’m very fortunate because it’s a different role for me, so I can’t wait,” Cena told . “I’m able to do a smaller film called The Independent, which is a different role for me, and Peacemaker has been an entirely different role for me. A lot of audience members have a different perspective of what I can offer and that’s a really tough hill to climb. Coyote vs. Acme is one of those situations. I’m really happy that Warner Bros. gave me another opportunity to be involved with something that.”

“Like I said, it’s a different role for me and hopefully it will have the same result as Peacemaker, it will be a chance to hone my craft on something a little different,” Cena added. “I’m really excited for it.”

Coyote Vs. Acme is currently slated to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.