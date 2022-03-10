Will Forte Joins John Cena in Looney Tunes’ Coyote Vs. Acme Movie

Will Forte will be joining John Cena in Coyote vs. Acme. The Warner Bros. live-action and animation hybrid is being developed now. Fresh off of his work on Peacemaker, James Gunn will be producing along with Chris DeFaria. Forte will be standing in court across from Wile E. Coyote. The premise of this Looney Tunes movie will be that the titular inventor is trying to sue the ACME corporation because of their faulty equipment. You can expect Warner Bros. to attach more star power to the proceedings. In the feature, Cena will play Wil. E. Coyote’s former boss according to details from The Hollywood Reporter. Coyote vs. Acme splits the difference between courtroom shenanigans and comedy. People love both of these actors and should be excited to see what zany fun ensues. For Warner Bros., one of their most recognizable properties gets a refresh with two beloved stars.

“Man, I’m very fortunate because it’s a different role for me, so I can’t wait,” Cena explained to Entertainment Weekly when the news of Coyote vs. Acme first broke. “I’m able to do a smaller film called The Independent, which is a different role for me, and Peacemaker has been an entirely different role for me. A lot of audience members have a different perspective of what I can offer and that’s a really tough hill to climb. Coyote vs. Acme is one of those situations. I’m really happy that Warner Bros. gave me another opportunity to be involved with something that.”

“Like I said, it’s a different role for me and hopefully it will have the same result as Peacemaker, it will be a chance to hone my craft on something a little different,” Cena added. “I’m really excited for it.”

In this project, Coyote is taking the manufacture to court because of his failures to catch the Roadrunner. It’s a good hook for a story and even better when a lawyer takes the case but comes up against his former boss defending the Acme corporation. All of this stems from a 1990 New Yorker article called “Coyote v. Acme.” Ian Frazier wrote that piece, but Dave Green (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) will direct this project.

