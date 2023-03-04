Jonathan Majors Didn't Ask His Creed III Co-Star Michael B. Jordan for MCU Advice

Marvel star Jonathan Majors didn't ask Michael B. Jordan for any tips on entering the MCU. In a recent interview with Total Film, the Creed III antagonist talked about their relationship. The question of advice came up and Majors wasn't really looking for that. He finds that each actor's experience with a project, or any media really, varies based on what you carry into it. Also, interestingly, the Kang the Conqueror actor says that not investing in that too much is a way to keep himself grounded. Majors places a lot of emphasis on staying connected to the here and now. Check out what else he had to say down below.

"No, I didn't, and I don't really believe in that," he says. "Every man, every artist, everyone has their own experience on it. I don't really care what someone else's experience is because, for me, at this level..."

"I'm in two huge blockbusters about to hit cinemas. For me and my mental health, I can't compare," Majors said after the pause. "There's no other outcome than a good experience that I can expect. I don't want to open myself up to any warnings or any trepidation, or someone else's point of view or trauma around an event, a person, et cetera. I do my best work when I feel secure. Where I feel secure enough to be dangerous. Or I feel safe enough to be daring. I don't want anybody else in my head."

Majors' Response To Ant-Man Reviews

It seems the Kang the Conqueror actor has seen all the reviews and he's just choosing to shrug some of that off. (It's worth noting that most of the takes on Quantumania absolutely praise Majors' villain as a high point of the film along with Michelle Pfeiffer's performance.) But, he told Indiewire's Indiewire's Screen Talk podcast that he's keeping a level head.

"It doesn't change how I see myself, period. It's all data," Majors shared. "I'm a performance within a story. One thing I will say to my team as we're leaving a premiere if they're reading reviews, I'll say, 'How's the movie doing?' I try to clean my plate and take care of my part. The response is: 'You're straight. You're good. They like you.' And they tell me about the movie. Sometimes the movie is also on that level, and sometimes [it's not]."

"It's just people. They have an opinion. You always have an opinion. I'm no fool. I know these are people writing it. These aren't my Yale professors or my drama teachers," he added. "These are people who have kids and they have a perspective, they have a religious upbringing or a lack thereof. They live in this town, or they want to be seen in this way or don't want to be seen in this way." The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star added.



