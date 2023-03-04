Jonathan Majors Shares His Original Reaction to Being Cast as the MCU's Kang

Last month, Kang the Conqueror began to be fully unleashed on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The blockbuster film was the biggest showcase yet of Jonathan Majors in the role, before he is expected to reprise his role across the franchise's Multiverse Saga. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Majors revealed his original reaction to being offered the massive role, and how excited he ultimately was to have his creativity "fostered" within the franchise.

"Initially, I couldn't believe it," says Majors. "I come from the theatre, which, in some cultures, could seem anathema to the MCU stage, so it was completely bizarre to be approached. But I found out very quickly that it was a very thought-out choice on their part. And any trepidation I had about being able to actually do the work that I so desperately want to do and create the art that I so desperately want to create… I was really gonna be fostered within the MCU, and within this company of creatives."

What are Marvel's plans for Kang?

Following Quantumania, Kang's tenure in the MCU is expected to culminate even further, with Marvel Studios creatives regarding him to be the "big bad" of the next few years of the Multiverse Saga. Majors is expected to reprise his role in both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," the executive continued.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing exclusively in theaters.