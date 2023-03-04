Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Jonathan Majors Breaks Silence on Negative Reviews

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been having a rough go of it since its initial reviews were revealed to be pretty negative. Quantumania has been feeling it at the box office and is expected to grow way less than initially expected. The movie quickly became the second Marvel Studios film to receive a negative score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Although, fans have been having the opposite reaction from critics. One of the most interesting things that Quantumania did was introduce fans to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who is being set up as the next Thanos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors has been doing the press tour for Creed III and has finally broken his silence on the reception of his MCU movie. While appearing on Indiewire's Screen Talk podcast, Majors discussed how he felt about the negative response to Quantumania.

"It doesn't change how I see myself, period. It's all data," Majors revealed. "I'm a performance within a story. One thing I will say to my team as we're leaving a premiere if they're reading reviews, I'll say, 'How's the movie doing?' I try to clean my plate and take care of my part. The response is: 'You're straight. You're good. They like you.' And they tell me about the movie. Sometimes the movie is also on that level, and sometimes [it's not].

"It's just people. They have an opinion. You always have an opinion. I'm no fool. I know these are people writing it. These aren't my Yale professors or my drama teachers. These are people who have kids and they have a perspective, they have a religious upbringing or a lack thereof. They live in this town, or they want to be seen in this way or don't want to be seen in this way." The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star added.

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania about?

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

What do you think of Jonathan Majors' comments? Did you like the movie? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!