Crime 101: Amazon Buys New Movie Starring Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal

Crime 101 has landed at Amazon. According to The Playlist, the adaptation of Don Winslow's novella starring Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal has been picked up by Amazon for $90 million, beating out Netflix. There had been an intense bidding war between Amazon and Netflix for the project, with Amazon reportedly coming out on top after Amazon's Courtenay Valenti promised a theatrical release for Crime 101 while Netflix was asking for script revisions. The film is set to be directed by American Animals director Bart Layton and produced by Avatar: The Way of Water's Shane Salerno.

Crime 101 was part of Winslow's collection, Broken, published by HarperCollins in 2020. The story follows a string of high-level jewel heists up and down the Pacific Coast Highway that have gone unsolved for years because the perpetrator has lived by a strict code he calls "Crime 101". Police attribute the thefts to Colombian cartels, but Detective Lou Lubesnick's gut says it's all the work of just one man. Now, the lone-wolf jewel thief is looking at that fabled final last score, and Lou breaks all the rules of "Crime 101."

What's Next for Pedro Pascal?

To say that Pascal has been very busy would be an understatement. The actor has starring roles in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, but he's also appearing in films as well. Pascal is presently attached to star in the eagerly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's Gladiator with Pascal cast in an unknown role alongside Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, May Calamawy, and Fred Hechinger.

"I was too afraid to go up to him," Mescal recently said of Pascal. "He came up and just seemed so genuine; I'm really looking forward to hanging out with him."

Chris Hemsworth Has Previously Spoken About Taking Time Away From Acting

Hemsworth has previously spoken about wanting to take a short break from acting to spend time with his family after discovering that he is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer's disease during an episode of his National Geographic docuseries Limitless.

"It's not like I've been handed my resignation," Hemsworth continued. "It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

