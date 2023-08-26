The Originals: Pedro Pascal Was Almost Cast in The Vampire Diaries Spinoff

Pedro Pascal has become pretty much a household name thanks to his roles as Din Djarin in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Joel Miller in HBO's The Last of Us, but it turns out there's another popular franchise that the actor was almost a part of. The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley recently told Michael Rosenbaum during an appearance Rosenbaum's Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum that Pascal had been up for a role in the spinoff series, The Originals and even screen tested for a role, though he ultimately was not cast.

"He didn't get the part," Wesley said (via Us Weekly). "By the way, he's a wonderful actor. I think to myself, 'What if Pedro Pascal got The Vampire Diaries spinoff?'"

The Originals Creator Julie Plec Has Previously Spoken About Pascal's Audition

Pascal auditioned for the role of Marcel, a role that ultimately went to Charles Michael Davis, and The Vampire Diaries Creator Julie Plec has previously spoken about Pascal's audition for the series, admitting that she was in full "fan girl mode" but that Davis was the better fit for the role.

"I was in full Pedro Pascal fan girl mode and was just like 'Oh my God, he's so great,'" Plec told Entertainment Weekly previously. "But Charles, like, I mean, 'I am the king,' right? he just had that swagger."

Pascal Did Appear in Another Iconic Vampire Series

While Pascal didn't appear as part of The Vampire Diaries universe, that doesn't mean he hasn't been part of another iconic vampire universe. In 1999, one of Pascal's early roles was that of Eddie, one of Buffy's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) college classmates on Buffy the Vampire Slayer who ends up turned into a vampire.

"Absolutely everything," Pascal revealed when asked what he remembers about his time on Buffy. "I remember she had ice cream in her trailer, and she gave me some. She went back to her trailer, she got me some ice cream and she shared -- 'cause it was a night shoot, it was in the middle of the night, and we were on the UCLA campus. They hadn't built their college sets yet." He added, "I was doing a play in Long Beach, and I had to miss opening night because we had to shoot this very, very short moment. I remember everything. I could go on, and on and on. I could give you step by step, every detail."

Pascal continued, "I had to have lunch in the vamp mask, and vamp face, ... And she was incredibly kind. She taught me how to use a sandbag to hit my mark. She was the best."

Pascal Will Return for The Last of Us Season 2

The Last of Us will return for a second season and while the series has closely followed the video game thus far, Season 2 could see some major developments and while Pascal doesn't know exactly how the series will go forward, he's previously said he thinks there is room to take some liberties.

"I think Part II has more leeway. I think it seemed to me, as far as the people that I talked to, that it's a different immersive experience. While there are things that have to happen for the central narrative to occur, it seems like it's a little bit more open. So, that means I don't... fu**ing know how they're going to do it. [...] Maybe they're gonna do it, maybe they're not gonna do it!"

What do you think? Can you imagine Pedro Pascal on The Originals? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!