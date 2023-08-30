Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal to Co-Star in New Movie

Two of the industry's most buzzed-about actors are joining forces on a new project. On Tuesday, it was announced that Pedro Pascal and Chris Hemsworth are both attached to star in Crime 101, a new film adaptation of Don Winslow's novella of the same name. According to reporting on Crime 101, both Pascal and Hemsworth expressed interest in the film prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, but no deals are currently in place. The film is reportedly being eyed to be distributed by either Amazon or Netflix, with Amazon seemingly having the edge.

Crime 101 was published by HarperCollins as a part of Winslow's collection Broken in 2020. In it, a string of high-level jewel heists up and down the Pacific Coast Highway has gone unsolved for years, mostly because the perpetrator has lived by a strict code he calls "Crime 101". Police attribute the thefts to the Colombian cartels. But Detective Lou Lubesnick's gut says it's the work of just one man. Now the lone-wolf jewel thief is looking for that fabled final last score, and Lou breaks all the rules of "Crime 101".

During an episode of Limitless, the National Geographic docuseries that he stars in on Disney+, Hemsworth learned that he is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer's disease. Late last year, Hemsworth announced that he would be taking a short break to spend time with his family, after the series made him reevaluate his own mortality.

"It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication," Hemsworth revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. "Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant."

"It's not like I've been handed my resignation," Hemsworth continued. "It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

In addition to starring roles on the hit TV shows Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pascal is attached to star in the highly-anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's Gladiator. Pascal has been cast in a currently-unknown role, alongside Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, May Calamawy, and Fred Hechinger,

"I was too afraid to go up to him," Mescal recently said of Pascal. "He came up and just seemed so genuine; I'm really looking forward to hanging out with him."

