The Old Guard Wins Best Superhero Movie at Critics Choice Super Awards

The inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards commenced on Sunday, celebrating a past year of genre fiction unlike any other. Even as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed a slew of major blockbusters - including many highly-anticipated superhero titles - there still was a lot to celebrate in 2020, particularly with regards to superhero movies. The Old Guard took home the trophy for Best Superhero Movie at the Critics Choice Super Awards, beating out Birds of Prey, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, Sonic The Hedgehog, and Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

In The Old Guard, led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Old Guard debuted on Netflix over the summer to high acclaim and impressive numbers, with viewers relishing in the film in a summer largely without major blockbusters. While a sequel has yet to officially be confirmed, it sounds like the cast and crew are very open to the possibility.

"Yeah, certainly," Rucka revealed in an interview last year. "There have been discussions, nothing is confirmed, and I don’t think there will be a decision made as to whether or not another one is in the offering for a while yet. The decision to make another one is going to be made by people who are far outside of my lane. If they decide to do another one, I am absolutely there for it."

