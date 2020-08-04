The Old Guard Writer Claims There Have Been "Discussions" About a Sequel

✖

The Old Guard is one of Netflix's largest movies to date, so it's only understandable the streamer has expressed interest in returning to the property with a sequel. According to Old Guard scribe Greg Rucka — also the writer and co-creator of the series the movie is based on — the streamer has at least had initial discussions of bringing Charlize Theron and company back for another stab at the property.

"Yeah, certainly," the writer told DiscussingFilm of possibilities relating to a sequel. "There have been discussions, nothing is confirmed, and I don’t think there will be a decision made as to whether or not another one is in the offering for a while yet. The decision to make another one is going to be made by people who are far outside of my lane. If they decide to do another one, I am absolutely there for it."

Rucka's comments are far from the first time someone involved with the film spoke up about the possibilities of a sequel. Shortly after the release of the movie last month, Theron revealed her and her costars are all down to return should Netflix welcome them back.

"We’re still pushing this one out,” Theron told Variety's Marc Malkin. “Let’s have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I’m sure when it’s the right time, we’ll start the conversation.”

THE OLD GUARD is breaking records! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list. The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks! pic.twitter.com/pM8vOTNa6m — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 18, 2020

For the uninitiated, the full Old Guard synopsis can be found below.

"Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

The Old Guard is now streaming on Netflix.

