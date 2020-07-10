The Old Guard: Netflix Reveals Movie Earned 78 Million Views in First Month

✖

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's crop of movies have gone into some truly unexpected directions. With the movie theater experience still far from normal, a lot of 2020's blockbusters have come out on streaming services -- including The Old Guard, which arrived on Netflix earlier this summer. Thanks to new numbers from the streaming platform, we now know just how much of a hit the film was. In its third-quarter earnings report, Netflix revealed that The Old Guard was the most popular title of its summer quarter, with 78 million subscriber households watching the film in the first four weeks.

In terms of other Netflix films, Project Power also scored 75 million households in that same set of time, while The Kissing Booth 2 reached 66 million households.

These numbers are definitely promising for The Old Guard, especially as fans have clamored for some sort of sequel for the film. As Greg Rucka, who co-created original comic series and wrote the film adaptation, recently explained, there have been talks about potentially bringing a sequel to life.

"Yeah, certainly," Rucka revealed. "There have been discussions, nothing is confirmed, and I don’t think there will be a decision made as to whether or not another one is in the offering for a while yet. The decision to make another one is going to be made by people who are far outside of my lane. If they decide to do another one, I am absolutely there for it."

You can check out a synopsis for The Old Guard below!

"Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

h/t: Variety