Cruella’s Cast and Director Talk Potential Sequel Ideas, Including Remaking 101 Dalmatians

Cruella is hitting theatres and Disney+ Premier Access next week and will see Emma Stone taking on the role of the famous Disney villain. The movie takes place in the 1970s, long before Cruella stole a bunch of puppies in 101 Dalmatians. The movie features some characters from the original cartoon, including Jasper, Horace, and Anita. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the movie's director, Craig Gillespie, as well as cast members Joel Fry (Jasper), Paul Walter Hauser (Horace), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Anita). We asked them all if they would be interested in returning for a sequel or a 101 Dalmatians remake.

"I was hoping to set it up. So at least we could have that conversation," Gillespie said of a potential sequel.

"I'd be into it. Would you do it?," Hauser asked Fry. "I don't know. Do you think it's setting it up for a 101 Dalmatians, do you?," Fry wondered. "I guess it could be, but it could also just set up for another Cruella film, I think, personally," he added. "But yeah, I don't know. See how the future goes, right? We might all be dead tomorrow."

"I'm hoping it goes Cruella, Cruella 2, even more Cruella, and then a 101 Dalmatians is like the third in the trilogy," Hauser suggested.

"I would love to return. And I mean, for me, I got to work on a really great film with incredible costumes, incredible set design, and really lovely actors. And that's kind of all you can hope for. I kind of like, I won, so yeah. Who would not want to come back for more of that?," Howell-Baptiste shared.

In addition to featuring Anita, Cruella also sees Kayvan Novak as Roger, who ends up marrying Anita in 101 Dalmatians. Since this is a prequel, you shouldn't expect any scenes between Howell-Baptiste and Novak. In fact, they never even met!

"Never met the man, never met him on set. Never saw Roger, even in passing. I don't think we did a single day together. So it's kind of like true to the story. Anita has never met Roger and Kirby has never met Kayvan," Howell-Baptiste revealed. "It's kind of perfect cause I always think, it's like we really don't know where the story will go from here. Like if it does continue, they've left it so open that it's like, if and when they do meet, we have no idea how it will happen. So I like it."

Stay tuned for more from our interviews with the Cruella cast. In the meantime, you can watch our full chat with Howell-Baptiste at the top of the page!

Cruella will be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28th.