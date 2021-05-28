Cruella Fan Edit Looks Like a Prequel to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

✖

A new Cruella fan edit makes the film into a prequel for Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Comedian Matthew Highton had the bright idea to take the audio from Todd Phillips’ trailer and put it over the Disney footage. The result is a strange prequel film about Arthur Fleck’s mom before she was committed. Over the course of the Cruella trailer’s reveal, a bunch of commenters pointed out how the style of the trailer lent itself to Joker’s aesthetics really well. It was only going to be a matter of time before someone on the Internet did the deed. It’s actually kind of astonishing that Highton’s effort here hasn’t already begun sweeping around social media. It will probably end up resurfacing closer to the movie’s release. For now, fans of both movie can have a bit of a chuckle about the weird overlap between the two. You could probably guess that this is not what Disney had in mind when they unveiled their 101 Dalmatians origin story project. But, you can always count on the Internet to make it just a bit weirder.

Turns out if you overlay the sound from the Joker trailer onto the Cruella one it fits so well you get a prequel film about Joker's mother. pic.twitter.com/C70lHoHQvd — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 18, 2021

Here's the official synopsis for Cruella:

"Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella stars Emma Stone with Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham all in tow. The film is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, with a screenplay from Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. One Hundred and One Dalmatians novel was written by Dodie Smith and serves as the basis for the entire franchise.

