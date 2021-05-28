Cruella Streaming Free for All Subscribers This Week on Disney+: See Spot, New Poster

Disney+ confirms the date Cruella is streaming free for all subscribers with a new spot featuring the arrival of Emma Stone's "Queen of Mean." The live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel-slash-reboot, about the rebellious early days of the fashionista Cruella de Vil, was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access over Memorial Day weekend at the price of $30 for at-home audiences. Disney confirmed Monday it adds Cruella to the Disney+ library at no additional cost for subscribers on Friday, August 27, revealing a new poster and spot teasing the free streaming release.

"We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement after Cruella opened to a four-day, $26.5 million opening weekend at the box office. "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film."

(Cruella is streaming free for all subscribers starting August 27. Photo: Disney+)

In August, Stone's representatives confirmed the star closed a deal to return for a Cruella 2. The sequel comes after the Craig Gillespie-directed origin story grossed $226 million worldwide, making it the seventh highest-grossing film globally as the exhibition industry continues to navigate COVID-19.

Stone "slays" in the "wickedly stylish prequel," reads an excerpt from Jamie Jirak's spoiler-free Cruella review for ComicBook, adding the devilishly fun flick "manages to provide the perfect amount of nostalgia, giving just enough sprinkles to satiate fans of 101 Dalmatians."

Starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong, Cruella is streaming free on Disney+ on August 27 and is available to own on Blu-ray/4K UHD on September 21.

Disney’s CRUELLA follows the early days of one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains. During the 1970s London punk rock revolution, a young grifter (Emma Stone), transforms herself into the raucous, revenge-bent Cruella de Vil.