Cynthia Erivo’s Best Movie Is Now on Hulu (And it Isn’t Wicked)

The enormous success of Wicked has helped make Cynthia Erivo a household name. Erivo’s performance as Elphaba was a big driving force behind the film’s massive showing at the box office, and it earned her the second acting Oscar nomination of her career. Erivo’s name will always be linked to Wicked and Elphaba, but she took part in a movie a few years ago that many would agree is even better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is Widows, a heist thriller from legendary director Steve McQueen. Erivo is part of an ensemble led by Viola Davis, all playing the wives of a group of bank robbers who were killed during their last job. Widows is easily one of the most acclaimed thrillers of the 2010s — maybe of the past couple of decades — and it just made its way to Hulu’s streaming lineup.

McQueen co-wrote the film with Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn and it was was a modest success in theaters back in 2018. The film made $76 million at the box office on the backs of stellar reviews, but it has already enjoyed a robust life since it left theaters. As time has gone by, more people have discovered Widows, and the consensus regarding its placement on the pantheon of great thrillers has continued to solidify.

If you haven’t seen Widows yet, Hulu has created a great opportunity for you to do so. Now that the film is on one of the most popular streamers around, it has a chance to find an even bigger audience than it already has. If you don’t have Hulu (or would just like to own an awesome movie), you can purchase your copy of Widows here.

Recently Added to Hulu

Hulu added dozens of new movies to its streaming lineup at the start of April. Arrival, Jurassic Park, Interstellar, and a ton of others just joined Widows on the service earlier this week.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s April 1st movie additions below!

