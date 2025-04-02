Cynthia Erivo’s Best Movie Is Now on Hulu (And it Isn’t Wicked)

The enormous success of Wicked has helped make Cynthia Erivo a household name. Erivo’s performance as Elphaba was a big driving force behind the film’s massive showing at the box office, and it earned her the second acting Oscar nomination of her career. Erivo’s name will always be linked to Wicked and Elphaba, but she took part in a movie a few years ago that many would agree is even better.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The film in question is Widows, a heist thriller from legendary director Steve McQueen. Erivo is part of an ensemble led by Viola Davis, all playing the wives of a group of bank robbers who were killed during their last job. Widows is easily one of the most acclaimed thrillers of the 2010s — maybe of the past couple of decades — and it just made its way to Hulu’s streaming lineup.
McQueen co-wrote the film with Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn and it was was a modest success in theaters back in 2018. The film made $76 million at the box office on the backs of stellar reviews, but it has already enjoyed a robust life since it left theaters. As time has gone by, more people have discovered Widows, and the consensus regarding its placement on the pantheon of great thrillers has continued to solidify.
[RELATED: Everything We Know About Wicked: For Good]
If you haven’t seen Widows yet, Hulu has created a great opportunity for you to do so. Now that the film is on one of the most popular streamers around, it has a chance to find an even bigger audience than it already has. If you don’t have Hulu (or would just like to own an awesome movie), you can purchase your copy of Widows here.
Recently Added to Hulu
Hulu added dozens of new movies to its streaming lineup at the start of April. Arrival, Jurassic Park, Interstellar, and a ton of others just joined Widows on the service earlier this week.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s April 1st movie additions below!
Arrival
Arrival En Espanol
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Black Swan
Boys on the Side
Concussion
Concussion En Espanol
Copycat
Enough Said
The Equalizer
The Equalizer En Espanol
Gifted
The Good Thief
Gone Girl
Gulliver’s Travels
The History of the World Part I
I Heart Huckabees
Interstellar
Interstellar En Espanol
Jumanji
Jumanji En Espanol
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid En Espanol (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid: Part II En Espanol
The Karate Kid Part III
The Karate Kid Part III En Espanol
Little Man
Little Man En Espanol
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Made in America
Me, Myself and Irene
Mrs. Doubtfire
Oddity
Red Sparrow
The Revenant
Runaway Jury
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Superbad
Superbad En Espanol
Tombstone
True Story
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
Wall Street
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
War of the Worlds (2005)
Widows
Wild
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf Of Wall Street En Espanol
Year One
You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger