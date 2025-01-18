Wicked Fans Are Getting More of Elphaba’s Story (And Sooner Than They Think)

Wicked is currently in theaters with the film, an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name which is itself an adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, still in the top ten at the box office nearly two months after release. But while fans are still loving the story of Elphaba Thropp and how she becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, they are also eager for more to the story. The second part of the story, Wicked: For Good is set to hit theaters this November, but fortunately for fans the wait for more of Elphaba’s story isn’t going to be quite that long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nearly 30 years after the publication of Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West first took a different look at the iconic Wizard of Oz story, Maguire has a new book about Elphaba’s life — this time going back to her childhood. Set for release on March 25th, Elphie: A Wicked Childhood will explore the story of young Elphie as she is shaped by her mother Melena, father Frex and deals with the relatable — childhood jealousy with the arrival of siblings in sister Nessarose and brother Shell, the challenges of friendship — as well as events that will define her stance on larger issues, such as the mistreatment of the Animal population in Oz. Readers will get to follow Elphie’s journey growing up and her educational adventures leading up to her fateful arrival at Shiz University where she meets Galinda.

“It’s now about 30 years since Wicked was published. Or will be very shortly,” Maguire told Paste Magazine. “And I’m not done thinking about the character of Elphaba. She is still a mystery to me. She is as much a mystery to me as you are, and my husband and my children are. We are mysteries to one another. And that is why we don’t just say hello once and then walk into the wilderness. We stay with each other so that we can continue to learn about each other and find ways to care. I care about Elphaba still.”

Wicked: For Good will feature new original songs.

While Elphie will give fans more of Elphaba’s story come March — and it’s also worth noting that there are three other books in the “The Wicked Years” series after Wicked, Son of a Witch, A Lion Among Men, and Out of Oz — Wicked: For Good is headed to theaters on November 21st. When the sequel film arrives, it will not only continue Elphaba and Glinda’s stories but will also feature a new original song for Glinda, one that Ariana Grande has called “pivotal”.

“It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey,” she said. “It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Wicked is in theaters now. Elphie goes on sale March 25th. Wicked: For Good opens in theaters November 21st.