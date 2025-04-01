Everything We Know About Wicked: For Good

Last year, musical fans got a real treat with the big-screen adaptation of Wicked. The movie became one of the biggest theater-fillers, with sing-along sessions and a whole new wave of fans falling in love with the story of the witches of Oz. Its success was huge, scoring Golden Globe and Oscar nominations and even earning praise from some of the industry’s top filmmakers. But the story isn’t over yet – it was purposely split into two parts so audiences could fully experience every emotional detail of a plot that made Broadway history. Now, Wicked: For Good is on its way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A lot has been kept under wraps about this second movie, but a few details have been confirmed. And one thing’s for sure – you’d better get ready for another wave of tears in theaters.

Here’s everything we know so far about Wicked‘s second part, Wicked: For Good.

What to Expect From Wicked: For Good

Universal Pictures

Fans of Wicked already have a good idea of what’s coming – that’s a given, at least when it comes to the story. But the film adaptation is bringing in some exclusive surprises for Wicked: For Good. From what we know so far, the first movie introduced all the key characters, following Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and the start of her friendship with Glinda (Ariana Grande). By the end, the Wicked Witch of the West becomes exactly what everyone feared she would be and disappears, looking for a place where she can exist without being hunted. With this separation – and a major, emotional cliffhanger – the sequel promises to dive into the aftermath of these choices. In short, time has passed, and when Elphaba returns, it will be to a very different reality.

The first movie stuck closely to the Broadway show, which means that if The Wizard of Oz hasn’t played a big role yet, now’s the time. For those unfamiliar, Gregory Maguire’s novel – on which Wicked is based – is a retelling that takes place before the events of the 1939 classic. Naturally, the stories eventually overlap, with Dorothy meeting Glinda when she’s already established as the Good Witch of the North. Just as the first movie began with a recap, Wicked: For Good will finally bring us back to the present, offering a fresh perspective on Dorothy’s arrival in Oz.

Some might be caught off guard by the shift in tone. While the first movie had plenty of fun, adventure, and hope, the sequel is set to be darker, heavier, and more layered. In an interview with Variety this year, director Jon M. Chu even admitted, “It gets messy.” Elphaba is now completely alone, and many believe she’s dead. Her story is filled with isolation and pain, so expect a more mature take this time around. That said, Chu also reassured fans that there will still be moments of humor and lightness to balance things out.

So, longtime Wicked fans might already have an idea of what’s coming – but what exactly will be different in this new chapter?

What’s New In Wicked Part II?

universal pictures

Wicked is a musical, so of course, the second part will bring a fresh soundtrack, still composed by Stephen Schwartz. Based on Act 2 of the stage production, these are the songs we can expect:

“No One Mourns the Wicked” (Reprise)

“Thank Goodness”

“The Wicked Witch of the East”

“Wonderful”

“I’m Not That Girl” (Reprise)

“As Long As You’re Mine”

“No Good Deed”

“March of the Witch Hunters”

“For Good”

“Finale”

But here’s the exciting part – there are going to be two brand-new solo songs for the main characters, with at least one written with Erivo’s help. According to Chu, this was a necessary move because “the storytelling required it.” And if that wasn’t enough, one of these songs is extra special – Erivo herself has promised it’ll be an emotional gut punch. One track will focus on Elphaba, while the other will put Glinda in the spotlight. Grande even dropped a little spoiler on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, saying we’ll get to see a whole new side of her character in this song.

Speaking of the two, Wicked: For Good is going to lean even harder into Glinda and Elphaba’s relationship (if that’s even possible) with a whole new dynamic. Now separated, they’re caught up in social and even political conflicts – but there’s also an extra layer: romantic tension. It was already hinted at in the first movie, but now it’s going to tie into Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a big way.

On the other hand, Grande also suggested another way to look at it in her Variety interview, calling it a “platonic love” between Elphaba and Glinda. “I think she’s [Glinda] a person who loves so much, and I do think that it goes beyond gender, and I think that’s a common theme in Oz. I also think that the ways in which she loves Elphaba so much, and that forgiveness and that unconditional love that they share – I think they’re in love with each other. I know, yes, it’s platonic,” she said. “But we’ll talk about it more in depth in movie two.”

And then there’s the big wild card – Dorothy. She’s finally stepping into the spotlight, bringing in a little more from the book Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, since the Broadway version doesn’t focus on her much. Fans have been speculating for ages about who might be playing her, especially after that tiny tease in the first movie, but the casting is still totally under wraps. Chu has already made it clear that Dorothy’s role is all about how these stories finally collide – but just how much we’ll see of her is one of those secrets we’ll only uncover when the movie hits theaters.

Who’s in the Cast?

universal pictures

Since Wicked: For Good is a sequel, it’s pretty much a given that the entire original cast will be back – Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda), Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (Wizard of Oz), Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Ethan Slater (Boq), Marissa Bode (Nessarose), Bowen Yang (Pfannee), Bronwyn James (ShenShen), and Keala Settle (Coddle).

On the other hand, we might also see some new faces since The Wizard of Oz storyline is finally starting to mix with Wicked‘s plot. But here’s the thing – Chu’s comments in a Variety interview suggest we shouldn’t assume anything, especially when it comes to Dorothy. “I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two. There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want,” he said. That could possibly mean we won’t see her in the way people are expecting, but for now, it’s all just speculation. No casting details have been confirmed yet.

One thing’s for sure: the new movie is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the year. If the first part already had audiences reaching for tissues, this one is probably going to be an emotional rollercoaster – so you might want to stock up.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21st.