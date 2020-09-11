Daily Distraction For September 11, 2020
The Daily Distraction is hosted by Chris Killian, delivering the most entertaining daily news show. Killian put down his new episodes of The Boys to get on camera long enough to talk with the ComicBook.com audience across Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube with today's episode, September 11. The Daily Distraction rounds up the biggest news of the past 24 hours, bringing the biggest headlines from ComicBook.com to one place with a unique spin.
Below is a round up of the headlines featured in Daily Distraction.
Scream 5 gets Neve Campbell back
- "The original Scream cemented star Neve Campbell as a powerhouse in the horror genre, with the actress officially confirmed to return for the upcoming sequel, as revealed by Bloody Disgusting. Plot details have been kept under wraps about the new film, though former stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox have both been confirmed for the new film, with all three having starred in the original four films. The trio will be joined in the upcoming film by newcomers Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), and Jenna Ortega (You). The new Scream will be helmed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022." -Patrick Cavanaugh
Robocop Prequel Series
- "RoboCop fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the in-development RoboCop Returns sequel, but it appears there's something else that will excite fans of the franchise. Thanks to an interview with original RoboCop co-writer Ed Neumeier, we now know that MGM is developing a new prequel television series that would focus on Dick Jones. The character was brought to life in the film by Ronny Cox, and the series would follow his rise to becoming the villain fans know and love to hate. Neumeier revealed that he is working with MGM on the project in an interview with Moviehole, and described it as the best parts of the movie, just without RoboCop." -Matt Aguilar
Fast & Furious Going to Space
- "Family is boldly venturing into the stars in the next installment of the ongoing Fast & Furious franchise, as series star Michelle Rodriguez seemingly confirmed F9: The Fast Saga will finally venture beyond the Earth's measly atmosphere. While Ludacris only hinted at the possibility during a previous interview, Rodriguez apparently got some wires mixed up and confirmed what her co-star alluded to during a recent interview on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show. Fans will have to wait quite a while before they see how Dominic Toretto fares in zero gravity, as F9: The Fast Saga was delayed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic." -JK Schmidt
The Boys - Billy Butcher Mini Movie
- "As promised by series showrunner and creator Eric Kripke, a special short film for The Boys season two has been released offering a glimpse at what Karl Urban's Billy Butcher was up to between the seasons. The short, aptly titled Butcher: A Short Film, picks up where Urban's character is seen at the start of episode 2.02 and for the first 20% plays out exactly as the episode, then things take a turn. To try and lay low, Butcher meets up with an old friend named Jock, who reminisces with him about their days in the army together before turning on him after he sees the news report of Butcher supposedly killing Stillwell." -Spencer Perry
