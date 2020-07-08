The Boys To Release A Billy Butcher Short Film With Season 2

✖

When The Boys returns for its first episodes of season two it will come with a bit of a mystery for viewers, specifically what Karl Urban's Billy Butcher did between the two seasons of the show. As one might expect following the major cliffhanger ending from the first season, Butcher will seemingly need some time to come to terms with what he's seen and refocus for whatever his mission may be. It had originally been planned for this reaction to be seen in the second episode of the series, but creator and showrunner Eric Kripke said they unfortunately had to remove it. Luckily however these scenes will be released as their own short film sometime during the second season.

"We are going to release a pretty substantial thing because we had a whole storyline in episode two," Kripke told Collider in a new interview. "It's not really spoiling anything to say that as season two begins Butcher is MIA and then shows up, and in episode two we originally had shot something that really revealed where he went and what his experiences were. But it ultimately didn't end up fitting that well into the episode because it made Butcher's story a lot less mysterious and intriguing and it kind of slowed down the rhythm a little bit, it was better to not know in that particular episode."

He continued, "But we have these scenes and so we strung them together into a short film called 'Butcher,' and we're going to release that. You'll be able to see it as this short film of like what his blank, missing couple weeks looked like, and it will work as a companion piece to the show."

Kripke confirmed that this short won't be released the same week as the premiere episodes of the show, which will arrive with the first three episodes of season 2 on September 4, but will still be released at some point during the second season's arrival on Amazon Prime, "There's actually references in the show that you won't understand unless you see this thing because it was really tied into our plot. So that'll come out."

The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4 with its first three episodes and with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks. You can read the official description for The Boys season 2 below!

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.