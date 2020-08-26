Scream 5 Star Hopes to See This Character Return for New Sequel

✖

The upcoming Scream has already enlisted a number of familiar faces for the new adventure, with a number of fans hoping that Hayden Penettiere's Kirby from Scream 4 could make a return, as original star David Arquette recently echoed those sentiments about his interest in seeing her comeback. The nature of the series often means that characters who are introduced in one film rarely survive until its finale, as was seemingly the case with Kirby, but despite being attacked in that sequel, fans never got full confirmation of her death, potentially leaving the possibility open that she could make a believable return to the series.

“I love Hayden,” Arquette shared with HollywoodLife. “I think she’s a tremendous person and actress, and I’d love to see her back.”

Confirmed to be joining Arquette in the new movie is Courteney Cox, who also starred in the original four films, as well as newcomers Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. While it has yet to be confirmed, original star Neve Campbell is also rumored to be joining the production, though these details have yet to be revealed. The film comes from Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

When it comes to horror franchises, there are number of approaches to how sequels are crafted, with a film's killer often being the one to reprise their role as they face off against an all-new cast of characters. Scream, on the other hand, often sees the ensemble characters eradicated while Campbell, Cox, and Arquette became the staple personalities. Actors Jamie Kennedy and Liev Schreiber have appeared in multiple entries, only to ultimately be killed off.

Given that Wes Craven, who directed the four original films, passed away in 2015, fans weren't expecting to see the series continue on the big screen. Arquette, however, thinks there should be as many more films as there are quality ideas for the narrative.

“I’d love to see more,” the actor confessed. “I love the series and playing the characters so that would always be amazing to do more. It all sort of matters on how they do, you know what I mean? Films don’t typically get more if they’re not doing well. When you do them right and you make a good film, I think it always rises to the top.”

Stay tuned for details on the new Scream, which is set to hit theaters next year.

