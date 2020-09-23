Daily Distraction For September 23, 2020
Supergirl Cancelled
- "The upcoming, sixth season of Supergirl, which is set to premiere in 2021 on The CW, will be the show's swan song, according to a statement just released by the network. The drama series, which originated on CBS, was cancelled after one season on that network and headed to The CW, where Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) became a part of the "Arrowverse," a shared universe fronted by hit series Arrow and The Flash. Last season, Arrow ended, marking the first time an Arrowverse show had stepped away -- but with the introduction of Superman and Lois next season, the overall number of series will remain the same from 2020 to 2021." -Russ Burlingame
Henry Cavill Superman Rumors
- "The past year has had some unexpected surprises for DC movie fans, from establishing a live-action multiverse to the confirmation that the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League will become a reality. The long-elusive cut of the film will bring a lot of DC Comics' biggest superheroes to the big screen, including Henry Cavill's take on Clark Kent/Superman. With Zack Snyder's Justice League not set to debut until next year, fans are already getting hyped at the idea of seeing Cavill return to play the Man of Steel -- and they clearly want to see him do more. On Monday, the phrase #HenryCavillSuperman began to trend on Twitter, as fans shared their aspirations and wishes for Cavill's onscreen future." -Jenna Anderson
The Last of Us Casting?
- "At this point, it has been known for some time that HBO is working on an adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us franchise into a series of some sort. Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO's Chernobyl series, is involved as a writer and executive producer alongside Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director for The Last of Us at Naughty Dog. Beyond that, however, not much is known about the upcoming series -- and that includes the cast. And one prospective actor for Joel, Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, recently fueled speculation that he is playing the role." -Rollin Bishop
